AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Lewis, Seattle, .350; Severino, Baltimore, .333; Nola, Seattle, .323; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .321; J.Abreu, Chicago, .320; Rendon, Los Angeles, .316; Cruz, Minnesota, .315; E.Jiménez, Chicago, .315; Alberto, Baltimore, .311; Grichuk, Toronto, .307.

RUNS_Lewis, Seattle, 27; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 26; Biggio, Toronto, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; T.Anderson, Chicago, 24; J.Abreu, Chicago, 23; Cruz, Minnesota, 23; Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; Alberto, Baltimore, 22; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 22.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 30; Santander, Baltimore, 28; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 24; Tucker, Houston, 23; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 23.

HITS_D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 43; Lewis, Seattle, 41; J.Abreu, Chicago, 40; Alberto, Baltimore, 38; Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Cruz, Minnesota, 35; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 35; Gurriel, Houston, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 34; 5 tied at 33.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Adames, Tampa Bay, 11; C.Hernández, Cleveland, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; Sanó, Minnesota, 11; 9 tied at 9.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 5; Candelario, Detroit, 3; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Voit, New York, 11; T.Hernández, Toronto, 11; Cruz, Minnesota, 11; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; Judge, New York, 9; M.Chapman, Oakland, 9.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Crawford, Seattle, 5; Goodrum, Detroit, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 5; Lopes, Seattle, 5; V.Reyes, Detroit, 5; Straw, Houston, 5; Tauchman, New York, 5.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Lynn, Texas, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-0; G.Cole, New York, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Cease, Chicago, 4-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Javier, Houston, 3-1; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 3-1.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.35; Lynn, Texas, 1.59; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.21; Greinke, Houston, 2.29; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.35; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.58; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.70; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.97; Turnbull, Detroit, 2.97; Giolito, Chicago, 3.09.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 75; Giolito, Chicago, 58; G.Cole, New York, 53; Lynn, Texas, 50; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 48; Bundy, Los Angeles, 44; Civale, Cleveland, 40; Maeda, Minnesota, 40; F.Valdez, Houston, 40; Berríos, Minnesota, 39; Carrasco, Cleveland, 39.