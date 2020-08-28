Islanders, Flyers meet with series tied 1-1

Philadelphia Flyers (41-21-7, second in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Islanders for game three of the Eastern Conference second round with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Flyers won the last matchup 4-3 in overtime. Kevin Hayes scored a team-high two goals for the Flyers in the victory.

The Islanders are 25-13-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 80.7% of opponent opportunities.

The Flyers are 16-4-4 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is eighth in the NHL recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.

TOP PERFORMERS: Casey Cizikas leads the Islanders with a plus-12 in 48 games this season. Anthony Beauvillier has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 24 goals and has 61 points. Jakub Voracek has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Islanders: Averaging 3.4 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.0 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Flyers: Averaging 2.4 goals, 4.0 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.