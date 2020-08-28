Holland scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against Milwaukee

Pittsburgh Pirates (9-19, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-17, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pittsburgh: Derek Holland (1-1, 6.17 ERA) Milwaukee: Corbin Burnes (0-0, 3.42 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Pittsburgh will play on Friday.

The Brewers are 9-11 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .211 batting average. Orlando Arcia leads the team with an average of .264.

The Pirates have gone 8-8 against division opponents. Pittsburgh’s team on-base percentage of .275 is last in the majors. Kevin Newman leads the club with an OBP of .302.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Smoak leads the Brewers with 12 extra base hits and is slugging .420.

Newman leads the Pirates with 22 hits and has six RBIs.

INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Ray Black: (shoulder).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Colin Moran: (concussion), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.