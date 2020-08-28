Chamber of Commerce holds annual golf outing

ZANESVILLE – The annual summer golf outing took place at Jaycees Public Golf Course.

Chamber of Commerce President Dana Matz was thrilled to see hundreds of golfers on the course today.

“The Jaycees stands for Junior Chamber so its a great opportunity for us to work with their organization and they do a lot of great things for our community and its a great opportunity for our business folks to get out and enjoy a day of golf,” Matz said.

Golfers were given the chance to participate under what’s known as an “all in” team or a corporate sponsor.

“So, corporate scholarships; those are companies that are really supportive of our chamber and you have an opportunity when you’re a corporate sponsor… your name, your brand, is used in our marketing (and) our advertising both in person, online, television, all of those things. You also get the signs that you see behind us for the whole sponsors so you either put a team into play or you’re a corporate sponsor,” Matz said.

The outing also had friendly games like offering prizes for the longest drive and closest to the pin.