Animal Shelter Society shares pet of the week

ZANESVILLE – Today’s pet is an 8-year-old tabby cat named Luna. She is a bit on the shy side and would make a great addition to the right owner.

“She is an eight year old tabby. She is very loving. She will be a lap cat. She’s not one to particularly chase after balls of yarn and she does like to be the only queen. She would be best in a home where she is a single animal,” Shelter Society Board of Directors April Cohagen – Gibson said.

The Animal Shelter Society is preparing for it second annual “a day in the dog house’ fundraiser. Some of this year’s participants include Zanesville City Schools’ Steve Foreman, Eastside Community Ministry’s Jamie Trout, and Sheriff Matt Lutz. The event will be a little bit different this year and will be held outside because of social distancing and the participants will be kept underneath tents.

“It means a lot to us just for these people to take the time out of their busy schedules and volunteer and help raise money. It means so much to us,” the Animal Shelter Society’s Dawn Fello said.

A day in the dog house is on September 16th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in front of the shelter.