Updated on Thursday, 27 August 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT:

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the early morning, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the late morning, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early afternoon, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the late afternoon. Areas of fog likely during the early morning. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 86°. Southwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the evening, and then scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 69°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the morning, and then a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning and early afternoon will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 80°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 57°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the early afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 79°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 54°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 82°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 64°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 86°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 62°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 84°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 64°.

THURSDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 84°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our area of low pressure – L2B – is presently located over Lake Ontario with a minimum central pressure of 1002 mb. A cold front extends westwards from the center of L2B, and crosses through the central Michigan and into southern Wisconsin. Meanwhile, another area of low pressure – L3 – is beginning to take shape in the northern Plains. Further to the south, Tropical Storm Laura is entering southern Arkansas. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are developing across Ohio. These rain showers and thunderstorms appear to be indirectly connected to Laura, via a moisture connection in the mid levels. Satellite imagery also shows that the clouds presently over our region do connect back towards Laura. The rain showers and thunderstorms that are present in Ohio are also associated with the cold front towards the north. In addition, low level lapse rates are around 8.0 to 8.5°C/km, with MLCAPE values in and around the state at 1000 to 2000 J/kg.

The scattered rain showers and thunderstorms that do develop in our region over the remainder of the afternoon have the potential to produce some locally gusty winds, especially north of I-70. DCAPE values in those regions are around 1200 J/kg, which may support a few storms with winds around 50-60 mph. Precipitable water values in the southern portion of Ohio range from 1.60 inches to 2.00 inches near the Portsmouth, OH region. This could result in some of the rain showers and thunderstorms in our region being capable of also producing some very high rainfall rates, which may lead to temporary and localized flash flooding, depending on how things shape.

As we head into the early evening hours, the scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in our region will begin to taper down a little bit, especially after sunset. Nonetheless, I am expecting that isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be around our region during the late evening and overnight hours as the cold front to our north stalls out. This will allow for some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to develop along and near to the frontal boundary overnight tonight. Conditions will be very muggy, and right now I am expecting that overnight lows will be around 68° – 72°, with dew point values in the same range. This will also likely lead to the areas of fog being likely during the overnight tonight and towards sunrise. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura will slowly moving Arkansas overnight tonight.

By Friday Morning, Tropical Storm Laura will likely be a Tropical Depression and will be getting ready to enter into the New Madrid, MO area. At the same time, our area of low pressure – L3 – will begin to emerge out of the Northern Plains and Canadian Prairies and will track it’s way towards our region. In doing so, L3 will latch onto the stalled out frontal boundary and pull it northwards during the day. Laura will begin to pick up a little bit more speed as she crosses the Mississippi River and the upper level trough associated with her begins to interact with Laura. This will lead to the possibility of a stray rain shower and thunderstorm during the early morning hours, and then isolated rain showers and thunderstorms during the late morning. Most of the rain shower and thunderstorm activity on Friday Morning will be concentrated in northern Ohio. During the early afternoon hours, with increasing moisture and daytime heating, I am expecting that scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely out across the entire state. I am still going through the data to determine if any of these rain showers and thunderstorms have the possibility of being strong to severe.

By Friday Evening, Laura will be in far western Kentucky, and the cold front associated with L3 will be along a line from Milwaukee, WI all the way back towards Kansas City, MO. By this point, the moisture brought into our region from Laura and the southwesterly wind flow during the afternoon, combined with the approaching cold front, will likely begin to allow for widespread rain showers and thunderstorms to develop across the region. The widespread rain showers and thunderstorms will likely be around for a good portion of the evening hours as the cold front inches closer into Ohio and Laura’s remnants get pulled into West Virginia. At this time, I am still going through the data to determine if any of these rain showers and thunderstorms have a possibility of being strong to severe.

By Saturday Morning, the cold front will be moving through Ohio, and once it passes, I am expecting that a lot of the rain shower and thunderstorm activity in our region will begin to move out with it. Mostly cloudy skies will likely remain in our region during the early afternoon hours, as well as the possibility of a stray rain shower, and possibly a thunderstorm. By the late afternoon hours, I am expecting that partly cloudy skies will be the theme (still with the possibility of a stray rain shower and thunderstorm). Mostly clear skies on Saturday Night as an area of high pressure begins to move into the Midwest.

A secondary cold front may try to pass to our northeast on Sunday, so for that reason I am keeping the stray rain shower in the forecast. Otherwise; mostly clear skies for Sunday Night.

Our next system will begin to approach the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

