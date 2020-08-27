Roseville War Hero Ron Rosser Dies

Medal of Honor recipient Ron Rosser of Roseville has died. He passed away Wednesday in Bumpus Mills, Tennessee at the age of 90.

On January 12, 1952, Corporal Rosser charged up an enemy-held hill near Ponggillli, Korea, single-handedly enabling the withdrawal of his decimated unit. He was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Truman on June 27, 1952. Rosser was born in Columbus, Ohio on October 24, 1929. He was the oldest of 17 children.

He joined the army at age 17 and served three years. He would re-enlist in 1951 after his younger brother, Richard, was killed in the Korean War. He made a career of the Army and served as a body bearer for the Unknown Soldier in 1958. After retiring from the Army, he worked as a teacher and in law enforcement. He is survived by his daughter and other family. Burial arrangements are not yet set.