Popular Lorena Sternwheeler is still open to the public

ZANESVILLE – The cruises are only held on the weekends and the Zanesville – Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau asks that you call in advance to reserve a seat.

“A lot of families are looking for fun activities to do during the weekends now that school is back in session. The Lorena Sternwheeler is still running. We have cruises going out every weekend now until the end of October. We have public rides and then in October we actually start our Fall foilage ride so people will be able to join the beautiful scenes of Fall down the Muskingum River,” Convention and Visitors’ Bureau Ashley Cook said.

Visitors should feel safe because of the social distancing guidelines followed on the Sternwheeler.

“We are running at half capacity because of COVID but we do ask that you wear your mask boarding the boat but once you’re on there in your seat you are able to remove it to enjoy the ride,” Cook said.

The Lorena is available for public rides on both Saturday and Sunday from 2:00 to 3:00 PM.