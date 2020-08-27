ZANESVILLE, OH – Paul’s Farm Market and Greenhouse is full of fresh produce from the season, and they’re looking forward to harvesting fall favorites.

The weather has caused a few problems, extreme heat burning some crops and wet spring weather washing away other, however the market is still full of late summer produce.

“Right now the biggest sellers are the sweet corn right now and we have bi-color. The tomatoes, green beans, we’re just starting to pick some of our apples, some of the early apples. Ginger Gold, Paula Red, and Molly Delicious are what we have available right now,” Marvin Paul of Paul’s Farm Market said.

As fall approaches and people are looking for apples and cider, you can find both at Paul’s, but no slushie machine this year due to COVID-19.

“Our other apples, because we carry anywhere from 15 to 20 varieties of apples. The apples, when you talked about the weather making an affect, we did have a problem beginning of may we had the cold weather that hit and it stunned some of the apples and they just dropped off. We thought at that time we didn’t have much of a crop but it looks like we should have a pretty decent crop. Plenty of apples for cider which we’re looking to start in another week or so to have some cider here.”

Paul’s Farm Market and Greenhouse is open Monday through Saturday from 9 am until 6 pm and Sunday from 10 am until 6 pm until the end of October.