Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has added five people to its most wanted list.

The include Jonathon Narm, Jess Earl Robinson, Jeffrey Scott Body, Wayne Robert Flickinger and Jamie Lee Mayle.

Narm is wanted on a felonious assault and domestic violence warrant.

Robinson has a felony indictment of burglary, possession of criminal tools and theft. He also has an additional warrant for failure to pay restitution for a prior theft charge out of Muskingum County Court.



Body is wanted on several drug related charges.

Flickinger is wanted on four warrants. They include failure to appear on failure to pay child support and possession of drugs.

Finally, Mayle is wanted for trafficking in drugs.

If anyone knows of their whereabouts they are urged to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.