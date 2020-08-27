Governor Orders COVID-19 Reporting Mechanism for Schools/Muskingum Drops to Level 1

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Thursday issued an order that requires schools to establish a reporting mechanism for parents to report COVID-19 cases. After learning of a student or staff member who tested positive, K-12 schools must report that case to the local health department as quickly as possible.

The local health department will then notify the Ohio Department of Health of a weekly basis about newly reported cases in schools, as well as the cumulative case data for students and teachers. This data will be posted every Wednesday at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

DeWine says prompt reporting will help prevent potential further spread among students and staff.

The Governor also announced the latest rankings from the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. All counties in our region, Muskingum, Perry, Morgan, Coshocton Guernsey and Noble are now listed at Level 1, with the exception of Licking County which registered at Level 2. Last week Muskingum and Perry counties were listed as Level 2, so there was improvement in those two counties.