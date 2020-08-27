Construction of New Philo Bridge is near completion

PHILO – According to Muskingum County Engineer Mark Eicher, the bridge’ deck and approaches have been poured. The walls of the bridge are being poured and quickly having railings attached to them.

“We’re nearing completion of the actual bridge itself. Remaining work to do is to do the approach roadway sections with the asphalt and make modifications to the changes at the intersection for State Route 60,” Eicher said.

The new bridge is a more durable option for the former bridge that the county had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on in the last four decades.

“So the existing structure will be demoed. They demolished it and it will be gone completely so that should reduce maintenance costs for this bridge for many years,” Eicher said.

The bridge is scheduled to be open between the end of September and the middle of October of this year.