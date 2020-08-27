Command Center reports two new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Thursday that two Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 309 is a 20-year-old woman. This case is not related to previous cases and recovering at home. Case 310 is currently under investigation. More details will be released when available.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 304 Confirmed Cases • 6 Probable Cases • 310 Total Cases • 13 Active Cases • 3 Current Hospitalization/34 Total Hospitalizations • 2 Deaths