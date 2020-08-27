THURSDAY 8/27:

TODAY: Few Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Warm & Muggy. High 85°

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm. Patchy Fog. Warm & Muggy. Low 71°

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. High 83°

DISCUSSION:

A warm and muggy Thursday across SE Ohio, with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. A few showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon, along with an isolated strong to severe storm possible. Damaging winds and heavy rains will be the primary concerns.

Isolated shower and storm chances will be possible during the overnight, mainly before midnight. Some patchy fog will be possible, with otherwise warm and muggy conditions. Lows will drop to around 70.

A cold front and the remnants of Hurricane Laura will begin to move into the Ohio Valley Friday into Saturday. This will bring more widespread rain to SE Ohio Friday and Saturday. Models suggest rain fall totals will be an inch plus by the end of Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler with the clouds and rain, but the humidity will remain very high Friday and Saturday.

Once the cold front moves through the region late Saturday into early Sunday. Behind the front cooler and less humid conditions will move into the region. Highs will top off in the upper 70s on Sunday and around 80 on Monday.

Rain chances will return by the middle of next week, with highs in the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com