Woman Charged in Connection with Guernsey County Murder

Local News Stories
George Hiotis213

A Mt Vernon woman has been charged in connection with a Sunday morning murder.  Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden says 27-year-old Katelyn Marie Null is facing one count each of Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Complicity to Commit Murder in connection with the shooting death of  29-year-old Alexander Anderson of Newark on August 23rd on Zion Road near Kimbolton.  Meanwhile detectives are still looking for Jacob Harper is wanted for the murder of Anderson.  And, investigators are also looking for 30-year-old Joshua Jackson of Urichsville as a person of interest in the shooting death.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Command Center reports three new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

Carolyn Fleegle

Mayor Mason Offers Lear Property Update

Logan Slusser

Heroes Reunited At Tee Jaye’s

Logan Slusser