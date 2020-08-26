Woman Charged in Connection with Guernsey County Murder

A Mt Vernon woman has been charged in connection with a Sunday morning murder. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden says 27-year-old Katelyn Marie Null is facing one count each of Conspiracy to Commit Murder and Complicity to Commit Murder in connection with the shooting death of 29-year-old Alexander Anderson of Newark on August 23rd on Zion Road near Kimbolton. Meanwhile detectives are still looking for Jacob Harper is wanted for the murder of Anderson. And, investigators are also looking for 30-year-old Joshua Jackson of Urichsville as a person of interest in the shooting death.

