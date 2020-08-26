Residents will have chance to take home fresh flowers

ZANESVILLE – Eastside Community Ministry is preparing for its fifth annual mum sale. The event is held from a partnership with McDonald’s Green House.

“It’s really a simple fundraiser for Eastside. (It’s) fun. Basically, we’re just people to order mums from us. We’re getting them here locally so you’re helping out Eastside while supporting a local farm,” Eastside Executive Director Jamie Trout said.

Although a simple fundraiser, Trout expects for it to be successful since it has been well received in years past.

“People have gotten use to us doing it each year so we have people returning to order from us. We have local businesses that are ordering from us and then we’re getting new people,” Trout said.

Flower orders are due by September 1st and the mums will be available to pick up at Eastside on September 16th and 17th.