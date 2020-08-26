MLS Glance

By The Associated Press All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 5 1 1 16 12 2 Toronto FC 4 0 3 15 13 7 Philadelphia 3 1 3 12 8 7 Orlando City 3 2 2 11 12 9 Montreal 3 2 1 10 10 8 New York 3 3 1 10 6 8 New England 2 1 4 10 6 5 Atlanta 3 3 0 9 6 5 Chicago 2 4 1 7 7 11 Cincinnati 2 4 1 7 6 12 D.C. United 1 3 3 6 7 9 New York City FC 2 5 0 6 3 7 Nashville SC 1 4 1 4 3 8 Inter Miami CF 1 5 0 3 6 10 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 5 2 0 15 17 11 Seattle 3 1 2 11 10 4 Minnesota United 3 1 2 11 13 8 Portland 3 2 1 10 8 10 Los Angeles FC 2 1 3 9 15 12 Real Salt Lake 2 1 3 9 7 4 San Jose 2 1 2 8 10 10 Colorado 2 3 1 7 9 13 Houston 1 2 4 7 11 13 Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16 FC Dallas 1 1 3 6 4 3 LA Galaxy 1 3 2 5 7 11

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Tuesday, August 18

Toronto FC 3, Vancouver 0

Thursday, August 20

New York 1, New York City FC 0

Columbus 3, Chicago 0

Philadelphia 0, New England 0, tie

Friday, August 21

D.C. United 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Sporting Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1

FC Dallas 0, Houston 0, tie

Toronto FC 1, Vancouver 0

Saturday, August 22

LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles FC 0

Atlanta 2, Nashville 0

Miami 3, Orlando City 2

Real Salt Lake 4, Colorado 1

Sunday, August 23

Seattle 3, Portland 0

Monday, August 24

New York City FC 1, Columbus 0

Tuesday, August 25

New England 2, D.C. United 1

Philadelphia 1, New York 0

Chicago 3, Cincinnati 0

Montreal 2, Vancouver 0

Houston 5, Sporting Kansas City 2

Wednesday, August 26

Orlando City 3, Nashville 1

Atlanta vs. Miami, ppd.

Colorado vs. FC Dallas, ppd.

Los Angeles FC vs. Real Salt Lake, ppd.

Portland vs. San Jose, ppd.

Seattle vs. LA Galaxy, ppd.

Friday, August 28

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 29

Orlando City at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at New England, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 30

Miami at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 1

Montreal at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, September 2

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 5

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 6

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Miami, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.