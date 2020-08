In Soccer, Maysville was hosting Coshocton Tuesday night. Maysville had a 2-1 lead going into halftime but a goal by River View in the second half tied the game and this one ended in a 2-2 draw.

John Glenn was taking on Sheridan. The Muskies had 5-0 lead at halftime in rout to a win.

In Volleyball, New Lexington was hosting River View. The Black Bears took a 2-0 set lead but the Panthers came roaring back to win the next three sets, winning the match 3-2.