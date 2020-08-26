Licking Valley football preview

NEWARK, Ohio- The Licking Valley football team is coming off one of its best seasons in program history.

The Panthers went 14-0 before falling, to Clyde, in the Division IV state championship game.

20 plus seniors will be on the team this year and the entire starting defense will be seniors. So it won’t be hard for Hall of Fame Head Coach, Randy Baughman to motivate his players.

Many of the seniors were on last years team and all of them want this year to be the one that brings Baughman his first state title.

Licking Valley will open the season at home against Watkins Memorial.