Anderson’s double gives Marlins doubleheader sweep of Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Anderson laced a two-run double in the fourth inning Tuesday night and three pitchers combined on a four-hitter as the Miami Marlins completed a doubleheader sweep of the New York Mets with a 3-0 win.

Four Marlins pitchers combined on an eight-hitter in a 4-0 victory in the opener.

The Mets, playing for the first time since a player and a coach tested positive for the coronavirus, were shut out in both ends of a doubleheader for the first time since they were swept by the Montreal Expos on Aug. 5, 1975.

New York was a combined 3 for 27 with runners on base in the two games.

Josh A. Smith (1-0) allowed three hits over two innings. Nick Vincent threw a hitless seventh for his second save.

The Marlins got impressive performances from a pair of rookie left-handers in the sweep.

Trevor Rogers, the franchise-record fourth starting pitcher to make his major league debut for the Marlins this season, allowed one hit and issued five walks while striking out six over four innings in the second game. The Mets loaded the bases with two outs in the second before Rogers struck out Ali Sanchez.

Dan Castano, who, like Rogers, had never pitched above Double-A prior to 2020, gave up six hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings in the opener and came within one out of qualifying for his first big league win.

Seth Lugo, making his first start for the Mets since June 25, 2018, threw three perfect innings in the nightcap before the Marlins scored twice in the fourth off Jared Hughes (0-1). Jon Berti drew a leadoff walk and went to third on Corey Dickerson’s one-out single before both players scored on Anderson’s double — his third of the doubleheader and the final hit of the night for Miami.

Berti built a run in the sixth, when he walked and stole second, third and home. He bolted for home after Sanchez lobbed the ball back to Jeurys Familia and stumbled about two-thirds of the way down the line but scored when Sanchez dropped the ball.

Berti is the first Marlins player to steal three bases in an inning.

STRANGERS IN THEIR OWN HOUSE

While the nightcap — a makeup of the game postponed in Miami last Thursday after the Mets learned a player and coach tested positive for the coronavirus — is considered a Mets home game, the Marlins batted last and received all the trappings of the home team. The public address announcer declared, “And here they are, the 2020 Miami Marlins!” as the Marlins jogged onto the field for the first inning and players had their walk-up music played as they strode to the plate.

It was the first time the Mets have batted first at Citi Field, though not the first time a New York team has been the visitor at the 11-year-old stadium. The Yankees were the visiting team for three games against the Tampa Bay Rays in September 2017, when Hurricane Irma forced the series to be moved from Florida.

BLINK 182

The Marlins fielded the largest numerical battery in history in the nightcap, when left-hander Trevor Rogers made his major league debut while wearing no. 95 and threw to catcher and fellow rookie Brian Navarreto, who wore no. 87.

Rogers is only the second player ever to wear no. 95 in a regular-season game. Pitcher Takahito Nomura appeared in 21 games for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2002. Only two catchers have ever sported a number higher than Navarreto. Todd Hundley wore no. 99 for the Chicago Cubs in 2001 and Josh Paul wore no. 88 for the then-Tampa Bay Devil Rays in 2006.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: In a flurry of moves prior to their first game since last Wednesday, the Mets placed IF Andres Gimenez and C Tomas Nido on the IL for undisclosed reasons and recalled OF Juan Lagares and OF Patrick Mazeika from their alternate training site in Brooklyn. The Mets also announced third base coach Gary DiSarcina and bench coach Hensley Meulens are away from the team indefinitely for undisclosed reasons. Tony DeFrancesco replaced DiSarcina while quality control coach Brian Schneider added bench coach to his duties. The Mets said they will not identify players or staff member who test positive for coronavirus.

Marlins: OF Corey Dickerson, who left Sunday’s game with a left shoulder contusion, started for the second straight day and went 0-for-3 in the opener.

UP NEXT

Mets: Two-time reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom (2-0, 1.93 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the first time since Aug. 19, when he blanked the Marlins over six innings. The Mets didn’t pitch deGrom on Tuesday because he didn’t get his usual between starts mound work in until Monday.

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (1-0, 2.29 ERA) is looking to win back-to-back starts for the first time as a big leaguer.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports