WEDNESDAY 8/26:

TODAY: Few Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Hot & Humid. High 90°

TONIGHT: Stray Shower/Storm. Patchy Fog. Warm & Muggy. Low 69°

THURSDAY: Few Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. High 87°

DISCUSSION:

A few shower and storm chances return to SE Ohio today. Best chance to see rain will occur during the mid to late afternoon. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible, with damaging winds being the primary concern, along with heavy rain. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s to around 90 this afternoon.

A stray shower/storm chance will linger into the first half of the overnight. Otherwise patchy for will be possible after midnight. Lows will drop into the upper 60s to near 70.

Shower and storm chances will continue into the day on Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances will continue to increase as we end the week, with the remnants of Hurricane Laura and a cold front moving into the region on Friday into Saturday.

We will begin to dry out and cool down as we end the month of August. Highs will top off around 80 Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will begin to return as we begin September, with highs in the lower 80s on Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

