28-year-old man is indicted in connection to arson

ZANESVILLE – According to Zanesville Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Doug Hobson, the early morning structure fire led to a two car garage behind Katz Tires on West Main Street being set ablaze and later deemed a total loss. David Dobbins is facing felony charges of arson, breaking and entering, and vandalism.

“He was arrested by the Zanesville Police Department on other counts and they knew that he was a person of interest in an arson case that I had so I was able to bring him in and interview him while he was in our city jail and which led us to charging him with the three counts,” Hobson said.

Hobson said getting charges filed against Dobbins is a small victory for the department.

“We had a rash of, we’ll call them, suspicious fires in the last three weeks. So, again, we’re asking that if the public sees something, say something. Every little bit helps. We’ve got several cars that are suspicious in nature (and) a couple other structures that we’re working on right now. So, again, we’re asking if you see something out there please say something,” Hobson said.

Hobson also said he is not sure is Katz Tires will rebuild the burned garage.