Turnbull expected to start for Detroit against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (18-10, first in the NL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (11-16, fourth in the NL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Tyler Chatwood (2-1, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (2-2, 3.65 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers square off against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

The Tigers went 22-59 at home in 2019. Detroit pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.24.

The Cubs went 33-48 on the road in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.5 hits per game last year and totaled 256 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Chicago leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (leg), C.J. Cron: (knee).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.