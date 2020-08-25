NHL fines Tortorella $25,000 for conduct in media session

Sports
Associated Press13

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella has been fined $25,000 for his conduct during a media session after his team was eliminated from the playoffs, the NHL said Tuesday.

Following the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Game 5 victory over the Blue Jackets, Tortorella ended his video news conference after two questions, got up and walked away.

“I’m not going to get into the touchy-feely stuff and the moral victories and all that,” he told reporters. “You guys be safe.”

In handing down the fine, the NHL was collecting on a “conditional” one issued in January after Tortorella criticized officials and the league for what he perceived as a time-keeping error in a Dec. 29 loss to Chicago. He was required to go the rest of the year without any conduct offenses to avoid the fine.

The money goes to the NHL Foundation charity.

Tortorella is one of three finalists for the Jack Adams Award for the league’s best coach.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

NWSL’s 9 teams returning to local markets with fall series

Associated Press

Yankees activate slugger Aaron Judge from injured list

Associated Press

Messi tells Barca he wants to leave, signaling end of era

Associated Press