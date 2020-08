NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio- Llyod Harley has two grand kids on the New Lexington football team.

One of those grand kids is entering his senior year. Harley wants grandparents, not only for New Lexington, but for all of Ohio to be allowed to see their grand kids play in person.

“These kids have sacrificed so much, and us as grandparent, should be allowed to see that hard work payoff,” said Harley.