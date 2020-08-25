Command Center reports three new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio— The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Tuesday that three Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 306 is a 58-year-old man. This case is connected to an outbreak of cases in a congregate living facility and is recovering at home.

Case 307 is a 38-year-old woman. Case 308 is a 49-year-old man. These cases are not related to previous cases and recovering at home.

No additional personal information about the cases will be released in order to protect personal privacy, following HIPAA regulations.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 302 Confirmed Cases • 6 Probable Cases • 308 Total Cases • 9 Active Cases • 3 Current Hospitalization/34 Total Hospitalizations • 2 Deaths