Amputee fashion show in Japan features Paralympic athletes

Associated Press19

TOKYO (AP) — Paralympic athletes took to the catwalk in Tokyo on Tuesday for the “Amputee Venus Show” which was originally scheduled to be held in conjunction with the opening of the Paralympic Games.

With the Olympics and Paralympics postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fashion show went ahead anyway.

It featured a dozen models who came down the catwalk wearing the latest fashion and prosthetic legs. Several Paralympic athletes were among the group, including Kaede Maegawa who finished fourth in the long jump in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics.

The Paralympics are now scheduled to open on Aug. 24, 2021, and will feature about 4,400 athletes. The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, with 11,000 athletes.

Associated Press

