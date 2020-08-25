TUESDAY 8/25:

TODAY: Few Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Storms Possible. Hot & Humid. High 90°

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm. Foggy & Muggy. Low 68°

WEDNESDAY: Few Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Storms Possible. Hot & Humid. High 90°

DISCUSSION:

A hot and humid Tuesday across SE Ohio, with temperatures topping off around 90 this afternoon. Shower and storm chances will return to the region, especially during the afternoon into the evening. Strong to Severe Storms will be possible, with damaging winds and heavy rain will be the primary concerns; but large hail cannot be ruled out.

An isolated shower/storm chance will linger into the first half of the overnight. Fog will begin to develop, especially after midnight. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 60s to near 70 for overnight lows.

Shower and storm chances will continue to be with us through the middle of the week. Strong to Severe Storms will be possible once again on Wednesday and Thursday. Hot and humid conditions will continue into the middle of the week, with highs around 90 through Thursday.

Tropical moisture will begin to make its way into the Ohio Valley, from the remnants of Hurricane Laura as we end the work week into the beginning of the weekend. This will bring more widespread rain chances to SE Ohio. The rain will also keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s Friday and Saturday.

We will begin to dry out and brighten up as we end August, with highs around 80 Sunday and Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

