Y-City GunFest To Commence Virtually

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The annual Y-City GunFest is being done virtually this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The event will be held on Facebook Live and will feature an acknowledgement of vendors as well as the raffle for guns and cash prizes. Tickets for the raffles need to be bought in advance, with the deadline being a few weeks away.

“It’s very important, September 19th, if you buy your tickets before then you’ll get one free entry into the table raffle. It’s very important to highlight that, and again, our website, ycitygunfest.com, and our cellphone, 740-221-0183, for any questions you might have, I know there is probably a little confusion.”

Moyer stated that the event will last for about three hours. He said that it was important for the event to go on as the proceeds go to charitable causes.

“This event is very important to our foundation. We’ve given substantial donations to local 501C3 charity foundations since we began. These actions were not possible without this event. Our members and our volunteers take great pride in our foundation. We’ve been fortunate enough to give to Catholic schools of Zanesville, Miracle League, Old Timers, just to name a few.”

The event will take place Saturday, October 3rd at two pm.