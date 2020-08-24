Public Virtual Event Planned to Showcase Community Service in Ohio

(Zanesville, Ohio) — The Rotary District 6690 serving Central and Southeast Ohio is hosting a virtual public event to celebrate the community service performed by the organization’s 3,500 members.

Prospective volunteers are encouraged to register for “Meet Rotary! It’s more than you think” scheduled for August 25, 2020 from 6-7 pm. Guests can register for this inspirational web-based event at www.Rotary6690.org/MeetRotary.

Corey Hamilton, president of the Daybreak Rotary Club of Zanesville shared, “Now, more than ever, Rotary has an opportunity to help bolster our communities as we move through these unprecedented difficult times. We believe that Rotary was made for times like these. And, while gathering for our traditional meetings has been challenging, we are finding ways to work together in smaller teams to identify ways to support and encourage community members.

The virtual Meet Rotary event will include stories of community service as well as highlight some of the professional and leadership development opportunities offered by the organization.