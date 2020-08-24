Naomi House Partners With Foodworks Alliance

MAYSVILLE, Ohio-The local Naomi House for mothers struggling with drug addiction is partnering with Foodworks Alliance to create the Sweet Life Bakery.

The Sweet Life Bakery will be employed by women in the program here locally as a way to help rebuild their lives. Company coordinator Adrianna Offenberger talks about the advantages for both parties involved.

“The Naomi House provides us with workers for our company. We’re Sweet Life Baking Company, right now we make typically bundt cakes. So they’ll come in, they’ll help us with the baking and processing of it, and then they also help Foodworks Alliance with production sometimes as well.”

The company’s products are becoming more widely available as it grows. Naomi House ambassador and resident Heaven Smitley credits the project with helping her and her family.

“Being here at the sweet Life Baking Company has helped me with a lot of job training that I never had before. It’s providing me with the means to take care of my children, cause I live at the Naomi House with two of my daughters. So it’s just giving me a purpose and helping me get back up on my feet.”

Products can be ordered from the company’s Facebook page or from their email address.