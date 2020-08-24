Library Offers Back To School Aides

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-The Muskingum County Library System is now offering back to school online aides.

The aides take the form of a curated set of tools that students and parents can use at home. Marketing Director Sean Fennell has more information.

“We have created an online space for students and teachers as they go back to school, be that in-person or online. On our website under the youth services tab we have created an online children’s library page and a young adults library page. All of these have direct access to specifically curated databases that we offer through the library system.”

The system is new and will expand as time goes on. One already existing aide is an online research center perfect for students working from home.

“One of the databases we offer specifically through the library is something called Explora, and we have that set for specific different age brackets as well. So you can go on there and be a reputable source for doing research on projects… If kids are going back for online only education at home, or for our homeschoolers who do at home learning throughout the year, this is a wonderful resource you can access directly from your home.”

More information can be found on the library’s website.