Izzy Bee’s Has Ribbon Cutting

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Izzy Bee’s Bears in the Colony Square Mall had its ribbon cutting this morning.

The ribbon cutting was put on by the Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce and was well attended. Owner JD Nicolais and his daughter and namesake of the store Izzy have been appreciative of the response to the store.

“We’ve had great success up here. We’ve in the process of moving some escape rooms up here. I’m working on a four thousand square foot arena, and we’re gonna open something a little bigger up in this mall. But as of right now the bears have been amazing, customers have been great.”

Colony Square Mall management has also been thrilled with the response to the store and the increased traffic to the mall. Marketing specialist Sherri Velliquette hopes that it can lead to some expansion.

“Well the community has really embraced Izzy Bees. We are beyond excited for them and I think they had no idea, no expectation. They’re just really knocking it out of the ballpark and they’re exceeding their goals and it’s something that the community has needed for a while. I think just, just the community needs some entertainment destinations and this is kind of like that, plus he’s planning on implementing parties and there’s I’m not sure if he told you, but there’s some other things in the works.”

Izzy Bees is open during all mall hours.