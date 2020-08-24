MONDAY 8/24:

TODAY: Few Showers/Storms. Warm & Muggy. High 87°

TONIGHT: Stray Shower/Storm. Warm & Muggy. Low 68°

TUESDAY: Few Showers/Storms. Hot & Humid. High 90°

DISCUSSION:

A hot, humid and unsettled final week of August across SE Ohio. A few showers and storms will be possible across the region, primarily during the mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

A stray shower/storm chance will linger into the first half of the overnight. It will be warm and muggy otherwise, with lows in the upper 60s.

More heat and humidity returns to the region on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs around 90. A few showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Remnants of Laura in the tropics will potentially move into the Ohio Valley by Friday into Saturday, bringing more widespread rain to SE Ohio. Temperatures will be cooler as we end the work week, with highs in the mid 80s.

We will see rain chances diminishing on Saturday afternoon/evening, with drier conditions returning on Sunday. Highs will be around average by Sunday as well.

Have a Great Monday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com