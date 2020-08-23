National Yard Sales Come To An End

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The national yard sales came to an end today.

The sales were run along route 40 which runs across America. Wednesday of last week to Today was Zanesville’s time to set up yard sales. Joy Hoylman ran a yard sale at the Route 40 Flea Market. She said that she sold things she could buy from storage units. It was a hodgepodge of items running from toys to records and cooking appliances. She said she was able to develop some regulars in that time that she was able to make several sales to. Owner of the Flea Market, John Kuhn, had this to say about his business.

“We’ve been out here for eight years now. A lot of people really don’t know that we’re here. We’ve been trying to publicize that we’re out here, we do have a nice business, thirty inside vendors. We got a lot of good outside vendors. I think they’re pretty happy with what they sell, we have a little bit of everything from antiques to today’s stuff. It’s been a very good business.”

The Flea Market is located on route 40 between Zanesville and Cambridge.