AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .411; Lewis, Seattle, .373; Cruz, Minnesota, .333; Severino, Baltimore, .329; J.Abreu, Chicago, .322; Merrifield, Kansas City, .317; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .316; Rendon, Los Angeles, .314; Lowe, Tampa Bay, .313; Voit, New York, .311.

RUNS_Lowe, Tampa Bay, 25; T.Anderson, Chicago, 23; Lewis, Seattle, 23; J.Abreu, Chicago, 21; Santander, Baltimore, 21; Tucker, Houston, 21; Biggio, Toronto, 20; M.Chapman, Oakland, 20; Cruz, Minnesota, 20; Ramírez, Cleveland, 20.

RBI_Santander, Baltimore, 27; J.Abreu, Chicago, 27; Cruz, Minnesota, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 24; Seager, Seattle, 23; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 22; M.Chapman, Oakland, 21; 6 tied at 20.

HITS_Lewis, Seattle, 38; J.Abreu, Chicago, 37; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 37; Alberto, Baltimore, 35; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Cruz, Minnesota, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 32; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 30; LeMahieu, New York, 30; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 30; Polanco, Minnesota, 30; Seager, Seattle, 30.

DOUBLES_Alberto, Baltimore, 12; C.Hernández, Cleveland, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; Bregman, Houston, 9; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 9; Iglesias, Baltimore, 9; Martinez, Boston, 9; 8 tied at 8.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 4; Candelario, Detroit, 3; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_Voit, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10; J.Abreu, Chicago, 10; Judge, New York, 9; Cruz, Minnesota, 9; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 9; T.Hernández, Toronto, 9; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 9; Olson, Oakland, 9; M.Chapman, Oakland, 9.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 5; Lopes, Seattle, 5; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; Ramírez, Cleveland, 5; V.Reyes, Detroit, 5; Straw, Houston, 5; Tauchman, New York, 5; 7 tied at 4.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 5-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-1; G.Cole, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 4-2; Lynn, Texas, 3-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 3-0; B.Keller, Kansas City, 3-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 3-0; Fiers, Oakland, 3-1; Bielak, Houston, 3-1; Loup, Tampa Bay, 3-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 3-1.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.11; Lynn, Texas, 1.37; F.Valdez, Houston, 1.72; Dobnak, Minnesota, 1.78; Greinke, Houston, 1.84; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.27; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.48; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.65; G.Cole, New York, 2.75; Civale, Cleveland, 2.91.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 65; Giolito, Chicago, 45; G.Cole, New York, 44; Lynn, Texas, 42; Bundy, Los Angeles, 38; Carrasco, Cleveland, 35; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 35; Duffy, Kansas City, 34; Berríos, Minnesota, 33; Boyd, Detroit, 33; Eovaldi, Boston, 33; Maeda, Minnesota, 33; Ryu, Toronto, 33.