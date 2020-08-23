High Quality Beef Sold at Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Zanesville Farmers Market has a brand new beefy vendor.

Thousand Hills farm is based in Guernsey County and sells top quality beef. Owner Paul Miller has more on his product.

“We sell grass fed, grass finished beef. We’ve got a herd of approximately sixty charlet cattle in the northeastern corner of Guernsey County. We’ve been raising Charlet since 1973 and this is the sixth year that we’ve been direct marketing our products… We try to keep our price point so that a good quality product is accessible to the general public. We probably could get more out of it. If you look up the statistics that are published by the federal government monthly, we’re below, in many cases, the grass fed premiums.”

Miller wants the good people of Muskingum County to taste fine beef at an affordable price. He is looking into creating other avenues to acquiring his product.

“We don’t have an internet presence. I have a personal Facebook page, Paul Miller, my wife has one, Wendy Miller. We are gonna be getting a business Facebook page up here sometime but it’s kinda hard to navigate just from your phone to set that up. If you stop by the market we have information here that we are happy to share with you that has our personal contact information.”

The Zanesville Farmers Market runs every Saturday from noon to nine in the Adornetto’s parking lot.