Darvish expected to start as Chicago hosts Chicago

Chicago White Sox (17-11, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (16-10, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-1, 3.16 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Cubs: Yu Darvish (4-1, 1.80 ERA, .90 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs take on the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The Cubs went 51-30 on their home field in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 270 total doubles last year.

The White Sox went 33-48 on the road in 2019. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 260 total doubles last year.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Chicago leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (finger).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.