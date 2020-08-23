Columbus faces New York City FC after shutout win

Columbus Crew SC (5-0-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (1-5-0, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Chicago 3-0, Columbus plays New York City FC.

New York City FC put together an 18-6-10 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 11-1-5 in home matches. New York City FC scored 64 goals last season and registered 43 assists.

The Crew finished 10-16-8 overall and 6-6-5 on the road in the 2019 season. Columbus scored 39 goals last season and recorded 26 assists.

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 1-0.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Maxi Moralez (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.