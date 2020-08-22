West Muskingum football preview

Local Sports
Ian Kress29

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Nate Brownrigg gets ready for year one as the West Muskingum football coach.

Previously, Brownrigg spent time as an assistant coach at both Tri-Valley and Zanesville. He saw success at both places, reaching the playoffs multiple times, and hopes to bring that to West Muskingum in the future.

The Tornadoes went 2-8 last year and snapped a 40-game losing streak.

Throughout the season, Brownrigg will be focused on the Tornadoes new look offense and bringing back a winning culture to West Muskingum.

The Tornadoes open the season on the road, at Philo.

