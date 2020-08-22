West Muskingum and Tri-Valley kick-off the soccer season at home

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Friday night was the start of the high school soccer season in Ohio. Several teams in the area kicked off the season.

Over at West Muskingum, the boys and girls both held senior night before its respected games.

The Tornado boys took down Heath, 4-0. Senior captain, Kyle Reilly scored two goals and Seath Collins racked up three assists.

The Tornado girls had a special moment before the game. All the seniors on the team walked with the mother of Gabbie Garven, a member of the soccer team who died in a car crash last year.

As for the game, the Lady Tornadoes fell to Heath 3-0.

The Lady Dawgs of Tri-Valley were also in action Friday night. In a battle of the Valleys, Tri-Valley takes down Licking Valley, 4-0.