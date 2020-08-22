Veteran Benefit Concert Held

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio-A concert benefiting homeless veterans was held at Riverside Cafe this afternoon.

The Ohio Vetfest was organized by Ken Spike Pettit, an area veteran who’s battled homelessness in the past. Pettit says the event is his brainchild.

“Today, ladies and gentlemen, we’re having VetFest 2020. This is the second year that I’ve done VetFest, last year we had it up there on third street, with the American Legion helping out. We moved it more out into a secluded area this year. It’s a little bit more of an open space, a little more relaxed, and the asphalt underneath our feet last year got pretty hot. This is for homeless veterans around Muskingum County and their families. It helps them out with homelessness, a lot of people think a homeless vet standing on a street corner, it’s not just that, it’s like if somebody needs just a little bit of money for next month to help us get on our feet.”

The event is intended to be an all day affair, offering food and drinks as well as music.

“We got anything. Country music, we got blues coming, we got classic rock. Joker’s Wild is headlining with 80’s hairband music. 80’s classic rock music. We got a barbecue pulled pork truck over here, we got yardbird wings set up here. We got plenty of great food.

All entry proceeds go to help area veterans encountering homelessness.