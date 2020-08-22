San Diego’s Grisham has first career 3-homer game

Sports
Associated Press21

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham of the San Diego Padres hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career Saturday night against the Houston Astros.

Grisham launched a leadoff homer and added a three-run shot in the second inning, both off rookie Brandon Bielak. The outfielder hit a two-run drive in the seventh off Joe Biagini to give the Padres a 13-2 lead. The six RBIs were also a career high for Grisham.

It was the sixth homer of the night for the Padres, tying the club record for a home game set Aug. 9 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Grisham was obtained along with right-hander Zach Davies in an offseason trade with Milwaukee.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Bellinger homers in 9th as Dodgers defeat Rockies 4-3

Associated Press

Braves rally to beat Workman, Phillies 6-5 in 9th

Associated Press

Anderson throws 3-hitter for 1st CG as Giants top Dbacks 5-1

Associated Press