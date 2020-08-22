Nationals fire employee seen throwing hot coffee at woman

The Washington Nationals have fired a team employee who was seen on video throwing two cups of hot coffee into the face of a woman working at a convenience store in the Dominican Republic, the team said Saturday.

In a video posted to Twitter on Friday, the employee, identified by ESPN as Jazhiel Morel, is seen filling two cups with coffee and having an animated conversation with the store employee. He then threw the coffee into the woman’s face and ran out of the store.

“The Washington Nationals learned of this horrific incident earlier today and immediately terminated the employee,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement. “We do not tolerate this type of behavior in our organization.”

Morel’s LinkedIn page lists him as the administrator of the Nationals’ academy in the Dominican Republic.

