John Glenn sophomore, Ohio’s top baseball prospect, commits to Auburn

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- Ohio’s top baseball prospect, in the class of 2023, can be found in New Concord.

Colt Emerson, of John Glenn, has committed to play baseball at Auburn University.

Only a sophomore, Emerson lost his freshman season at John Glenn due to COVID-19. He also lost his only chance to play high school baseball with his older brother, Brady, that’s going to play baseball at Ohio State.

Even with out his freshman season, Colt has had plenty of opportunities to show off his talents. He is a member of Team Elite, a baseball organization that features the nations top talent.