Dolphins’ Fitzpatrick returns to camp after 1-day absence

Associated Press11

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick returned to practice Saturday after a one-day absence for personal reasons.

Top draft pick Tua Tagovailoa and former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick Josh Rosen had so-so performances Friday in Fitzpatrick’s absence, coach Brian Flores said.

“I thought they both made some good throws,” he said. “They both made some not-so-good throws.”

Fitzpatrick, a 16-year veteran, was Miami’s most valuable player last year. Tagovailoa is considered a potential franchise quarterback, but he is returning from a serious hip injury in November that ended his Alabama career.

