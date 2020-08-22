Cease expected to start for Chicago against Chicago

Sports
Associated Press11

Chicago White Sox (16-11, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (16-9, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-1, 3.16 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-2, 3.31 ERA, .89 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The Cubs went 51-30 on their home field in 2019. Chicago hit .252 as a team last season and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.

The White Sox went 33-48 on the road in 2019. Chicago hit .261 as a team and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this year. Chicago leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Reynaldo Lopez: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Ian Hamilton: (right shoulder), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Nick Madrigal: (left shoulder), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Tatum and the Celtics try to clinch series against Philadelphia

Associated Press

Holland expected to start as Pirates host the Brewers

Associated Press

Defending champion Blues found trouble in bubble

Associated Press