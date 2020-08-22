Area Vendor Has A Little Bit Of Everything

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Zanesville Farmers Market has Rose Hill Farm in its lineup of vendors.

Rose Hill Farm specializes in custom made pottery and jarred jams and honeys. Maddie Fraioli has more on her wares.

“I am here with the pottery that I make down at our farm in Roseville. I make tiles, I make some of the old Fiori ware favorites. I bring my son Eli’s honey from his hives on the farm. The jam that I’m bringing this morning is from my mother’s blueberry orchard in Vermont.”

Fraioli also sells jams made from self foraged blackberries and mixing bowls that she makes by hand. Rose Hill Farm can also be found in other avenues.

“At rosehillpottery.com I have a website with all of my pottery work on it. You are welcome to make appointments to visit us at the farm if there’s anything in particular that you’d like to pick up… I’ve been coming to the farmers market probably for about five years, off and on, I don’t come every weekend.”

The Zanesville Farmers Market is run in the Adornetto’s parking lot every Saturday from nine to noon.