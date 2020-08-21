Zanesville man sentenced on multiple fraud charges

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Jeffrey B. Hall, 57, was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for defrauding 11 people. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Dan Hawkins also ordered Hall to pay $1,211,608 in restitution to his victims.

Hall, of Zanesville, pleaded guilty in February to multiple counts of fraud, including:

·      one count of securities fraud, a second-degree felony,

·      three counts of unlicensed sales of securities, two of which are third-degree felonies and the other a fourth-degree felony, and

·      one count of telecommunications fraud, a third-degree felony.

He was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury in July 2017 for operating as an unlicensed securities dealer by trading in the accounts of the 11 investors after his securities license had lapsed, causing massive losses.

