WHIZ RADIO TO ADD EXPANDED PLAY-BY-PLAY COVERAGE IN 2020

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – For the 2020 high school football season WHIZ Radio will help fans who can’t make it into the game with expanded play-by-play coverage.

WHIZ 92.7 will still serve as your radio home of the Muskingum Valley League, but for the first time ever football fans will have two MVL Games of the Week to listen to. Z92 Radio will broadcast the MVL’s big school division games (Tri-Valley, Sheridan, Philo, Maysville, River View, John Glenn). David Kinder, in his sixth season calling MVL football, will be broadcasting these games. Tune in Friday to hear Sheridan take on New Lexington.

For the first time ever Highway 103 will also carry an MVL Game of the Week every Friday night. You can catch the MVL small school division (Crooksville, New Lexington, Morgan West Muskingum, Meadowbrook, Coshocton) games with Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins. You can tune into Highway 103 Friday night to hear West Muskingum battle Philo.

And once again, WHIZ-AM 1240 and 102.3 FM will serve as your radio home for Zanesville Blue Devil football. Listen to every ZHS game with Jeff Moore and Garrett Young. Listen week one to hear the Blue Devils play Licking Heights.

Games will kickoff at 7 p.m. and pregame coverage starts at 6:30. All games also stream live on whiznews.com.